Conn. (WTNH) —While segregation and discrimination still continue to persist across the nation in 2023, several states have made strides towards equality over the last few decades.

According to a new study by WalletHub, Connecticut ranked among the top 10 states with the most racial progress. WalletHub looked at the steps taken toward racial harmony in workplaces, schools, and voting booths, as well as the poverty rate gap, the gap in unemployment and labor-force participation, and standardized test scores.

Connecticut took the No. 10 spot, falling behind Maryland and New Jersey, with the most improvement in employment and health. Connecticut also ranked the highest for a change in homeownership rate gap.

Education and social and civic engagement, on the other hand, need more work.

So, which state has taken the most strides? Wyoming ranked No. 1 for the most racial progress, showing a closing of the gap in education, as well as second for social and civic engagement. In Wyoming, residents experienced the highest change in median annual income gap and highest change of gap in percent of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are some states that still need to work towards closing the gaps. Vermont took the No. 50 spot, falling last in racial progress of employment and wealth. Iowa, Wisconsin, and Nebraska also ranked low.

See how each state ranked here.