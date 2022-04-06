Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has been ranked the eighth least financially literate state in the U.S. according to a new report.

The report, from the free credit score website WalletHub, ranked the 50 states based-off of 17 key metrics, including results from a WalletLiteracy survey. The survey ranged from a high school financial literacy grade to adults with a rainy-day fund.

Connecticut was ranked overall the eighth least-financially literate state, earning the 47th spot for the percentage of adults above age 18 with rainy-day funds and 27th for the percentage of adults above age 18 who compare credit cards before buying. Additionally, the state took the 47th spot for the percentage of unbanked households.

The state ranked higher than West Virginia and Mississippi, though Arkansas took the spot for the least-financially literate state. Connecticut also ranked low for one of the five states with the worst WalletLiteracy score, followed by Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

On the other end of the spectrum, Nebraska took the spot for the No. 1 most financially literate state, alongside Utah, Virginia, and Colorado. New Hampshire had the best WalletLiteracy score, with Montana, Maine, and Wyoming following its lead.

See the full WalletHub report here.