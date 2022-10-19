Conn. (WTNH) — Are you feeling stressed? You’re not alone. According to a new study, Connecticut has been ranked the most stressed state in the country.

The study, conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand, analyzed Google Trends data for a selection of stress-relief terms to see which states were more stressed-out compared to others.

Connecticut took the No. 1 spot as residents searched for “psychological stress” the most. Additionally, the state had the highest score for searching the term “stress,” as well as high rankings for “depression” and “anxiety.”

The state scored 85 out of 100 on average for the searches of each term, the study found — a stark difference from Wyoming, which ranked 69 on average.

Vermont and Massachusetts followed shortly behind, taking the second and third spot, respectively. Maryland and Rhode Island also ranked in the top 10.

“Awareness has never been higher of the damage that stress can do to the mind and body, and many people suffering from burnout and stress will turn to the web for answers,” a spokesperson from Diamond Rehab Thailand said in a statement. “Whether it’s to research what causes the stress, how to alleviate it, or long-term solutions, this data shows where the search levels are highest compared to the rest of the nation and where stress is a more common issue.”