Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some states were ranked safer than others according to a recent survey.

The survey, conducted by WalletHub, compared the 50 states plus the District of Columbia across five key metrics: the rates of COVID-10 transmission, positive testing, hospitalization and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Maryland was ranked No. 1, followed by Hawaii and Massachusetts. Connecticut just missed the top ten, falling behind Florida and Vermont for the No. 12 spot.

While Connecticut may not have scored the top spot for safest state in the U.S., it was tied for the No. 1 state with the highest vaccination rate, alongside Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

On the other end of the spectrum, the least safe states amid the pandemic were Utah, Arkansas, Arizona, and Kentucky. West Virginia ranked No. 51. States with the lowest vaccination rate included Indiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming, with Nebraska, New Mexico, and Alaska ranked as states with the highest positive testing rate.

For the full ranking, visit WalletHub’s report.