Conn. (WTNH) — Father’s Day is around the corner, and according to a new report, Connecticut fathers are in luck, as the state was ranked one of the best for working dads.

The report, released by WalletHub, compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 23 key metrics of friendliness toward working dads, including the average length of the work day and child care costs.

While the contemporary dad falls into a much different role than years ago, there are still differences in economics and quality of life for fathers across the country. Connecticut took the top spot for the unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18-years-old. The state was also ranked highly at No. 5 for male life expectancy and percentage of kids younger than age 18 with the dad presently living in poverty.

Connecticut ranked slightly lower, but still well, for the male uninsured rate, average length of a work day in hours, and the percentage of physically active men.

The state followed D.C., Minnesota, and Massachusetts, which took the stop spot overall, as well as the No. 1 state for work-life balance.

On the other end of the spectrum, Louisiana was ranked the worst state for working fathers. It was named among the worst states for work-life balance, child care, and health alongside New Mexico, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

Currently, 93% of married fathers work, compared to 69% of women, though that gap is closing.

View the full list of results in WalletHub’s report here.