Conn. (WTNH) — Did Valentine’s Day leave you feeling particularly single — and lonely? If so, you’re not alone.

Valentine’s Day may spark something inside people, causing them to turn to dating apps and find “the one.” In the digital age, one of the easiest ways to meet new people is simply by heading online.

The sports betting site EmpireStakes looked at Google Trends to see which states are searching for the most popular dating apps — Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge — on Feb. 14 over the past three years.

Connecticut ranked No. 3 for the “loneliest” state on Valentine’s Day, falling behind Oregon and neighboring state Massachusetts.

Despite their population, both New York and California also ranked among the top 10 loneliest states. EmpireStakes noted that although New York is buzzing with life all the time, it’s also a hub for single people all over the world who are trying to achieve the “American Dream.”

While this time of year may be lonely for some, EmpireStakes said “there is some comfort in not being alone in one’s loneliness.”