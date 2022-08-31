Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection announced a $60 million settlement with Frontier Communications over the company’s DSL service.

The settlement will dramatically expand access to high-speed internet for Frontier customers in economically distressed communities, end a hidden monthly $6.99 internet surcharge, and force significant improvement in Frontier’s marketing and customer service, Tong said Wednesday. The settlement follows Tong and DCP’s investigation into whether or not Frontier deceived or misled consumers.

Throughout the investigation, the offices reviewed over 1,400 consumer complaints against Frontier, which included concerns over equipment charges already returned, poor internet quality, unsatisfactory customer service, and charges that continued even after services were canceled.

“Frontier failed Connecticut consumers,” Tong. “Their DSL internet quality was slow and unreliable, and their customer service was unacceptable. They tacked on hidden fees, charged families for returned equipment, and kept charging customers even after services had been canceled. That ends now. Our settlement requires Frontier to invest in high-quality, high-speed fiber for communities without adequate internet options today– bringing access to 40,000 households most harmed by the company’s sub-par DSL service.”

Tong said Frontier must also pay another $1 million to the state and put up $200,000 to directly compensate consumers who were wronged.

“Internet is a critical utility for most people, especially through the challenges of the past several years,” DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in a statement. “Improving customer service and ending hidden fees is a positive result for everyone, and the increased access to high-speed internet promised by this settlement will benefit our most economically distressed communities.”

Through the settlement, Frontier will invest $42.5 million over the next three and a half years to upgrade outdated DSL internet, with half of those upgrades made in economically distressed, urban, and rural communities. The agreement also offers protections for consumers offered the upgrade, including 45 days to decide whether or not to transition to fiber internet or early termination from Frontier services.

The $6.99 hidden monthly “internet infrastructure surcharge,” which charged customers about $84 a year, will also be terminated.

Customers who continue to have problems with Frontier are urged to file a complaint with the attorney’s general office, here.