Conn. (WTNH) — American Red Cross is assisting 41 people after four separate fires across the state on Easter Sunday.

A fire on Asylum Avenue in Hartford displaced 18 families, including 22 adults and four children. While no one was injured, the building was a total loss.

Additionally, two families were displaced after a fire on Columbus Boulevard in New Britain, followed by two families after a fire on 5th Street in Bridgeport. Another family needed assistance after a fire on Atwood Street in Plainville.

“Our hearts are with those affected by today’s devastating home fires,” Mario Bruno, CEO of American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region, said. “We are grateful for the many Red Cross volunteers who are giving their time this holiday weekend to help others.”

The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families’ immediate needs and gave each family a recovery envelope, including helpful information on how to recover from a fire and dealing with damaged items. Comfort kits were also distributed; these contained personal items like toothbrushes, deodorants, shaving supplies, and other items.