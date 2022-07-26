Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut reported its first cases of the West Nile Virus this year, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES).

CAES announced that mosquitos trapped in Darien, Fairfield, New Haven, and Stamford on July 18 and 19 tested positive for the WNV.

Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at CAES, said the warm weather and humidity is to blame for the mosquito activity and WNV transmission, and CAES expects “further build-up of the virus from now through September.”

“We will continue to closely monitor mosquitos for continued virus amplification,” CAES Director Dr. Jason White said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to take precautionary measures, such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.”

CAES encourages residents to minimize time spent outdoors when mosquitos are most active, make sure doors and window screens are tight-fitting, and wear shoes, long pants, and a long-sleeve shirt when outside for a long period of time. Additionally, always use EPA-approved mosquito repellent and mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

In 2021, WNV was detected in 43 towns across all eight Connecticut counties.

Learn more about the virus and positive findings at portal.ct.gov/caes.