HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 25-cent gas tax holiday bill is heading to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk after it passed in both the Connecticut House and Senate Wednesday.

“A lot of people think that we can’t work in a bipartisan way but the fact of the matter is here in Connecticut, we do work in a bipartisan way,” said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff.

People at the pumps are glad to hear relief is on the way, as they have been feeling the pain watching the numbers whir by.

“For me, you know a CDL driver, that’s going to work wonders for me and wonders for my paycheck, so I appreciate it,” said William Frederick, a professional driver.

Lawmakers are also looking for more relief, pushing national leaders to do their part.

“There is also 19 cents that Senator Blumenthal talked about from the federal level. We’d like to see some help and relief from our federal delegation,” said Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.

When this goes into effect on April 1, do not expect these prices to drop immediately. They have to use up all the gas that has already been taxed inside the tanks. Once that gas makes its way through, then you should see it come down that 25 cents.

“Tax is levied at the distributor level, so it’s not just gonna be automatic, you know on April 1 you’re going to see this, but it is coming,” Kelly said.

Whether it’s on April 1 or a few days after, Frederick said 25 cents a gallon will help, but keeping things in perspective is what dulls the pain.

“I’m going to tell you something. Everybody is complaining about the gas prices, but you have to drive, and if you have to drive, you have to get gas. There’s other people in Ukraine that lost everything that they own, and we’re over here complaining about gas. So for me, I live in the greatest place in the world, America.”