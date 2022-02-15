HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont signed the bill Tuesday to extend some of his executive orders, including the school mask mandate that expires on Feb. 28.

Many districts will let masks be optional at that point, but others are deciding on a plan moving forward with the help of their local public health officials.

The Department of Public Health held their biweekly call with school districts around the state Tuesday morning. They told superintendents the new guidance is being worked on.

Officials with the State Department of Education said it would release new regulations before the school mask mandate expires on Feb. 28.

It will be the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that local boards of education will legally be allowed to determine its masking policies.

“Our students have been wearing masks in school since August of 2020,” Superintendent of Cheshire Public Schools Dr. Jeff Solan said. “I’m so excited to think that we are finally in a place in the pandemic where we can plan a safe transition to a mask optional environment.”

Cheshire Public Schools will meet this week for a Board of Education hearing on the issue. They are watching positivity rates, vaccination rates, and case rates. If they meet at least two of the metrics, masks will be optional.

Solan said the district exceeds state averages concerning vaccination rates, and school leaders would like to see positivity be less than 10%. COVID-19 case rates need to be less than 15 per 100,000 residents.

In Madison, the superintendent sent an email to parents.

“After careful consideration, MPS will move to a “mask recommended” model.”

The board will not be asked to vote on this change. Instead, as the executive order expires, so will the mask rule. Madison is also making the use of those plastic desk shields at lunch voluntary.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut State Department of Education issued the following statement to News 8:

“As with most of the state developed public health guidance throughout this pandemic, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) works directly with the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) to finalize guidance and then, once completed, share it with all districts/schools through our extensive network of superintendents, principals, school nurses, and others who make up the school ecosystem.”

For Susan Zabohonski of Southington, the decision should have been left up to parents. She and her kids, along with Families for Freedom, watched the debate at the Capitol this week on the floor of the first-floor lobby.

Zabohonski said for lawmakers who put the decision with the bureaucrats, the ballot box will be the final say.

“Remember that in November, and vote the right way!” Zabohonski said.

Meantime, the Democratic governor is confident masks will not return.

“It’s not going to happen,” Lamont said. “I think we know how to manage our way through these variants right now. Keep our schools open safely. They can be open safely without a mask.”

Wearing masks on school buses will continue as that is a federal order issued by the CDC. Districts and the state can roll back the rules and require masks again if there is a COVID flare-up.

CIAC, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, will send out its update soon for students participating in sports.

News 8 is compiling a list of school districts’ mask policies in the greater New Haven and Hartford areas. The list will be updated.