Conn. Senate Republicans call for action to address fentanyl crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Republicans at the state Capitol in Hartford are calling for action to save lives following the deaths of a 13-year-old boy in Hartford and TikTok influencer Lauren Smith-Fields in Bridgeport.

The teen died of a fentanyl overdose, and Smith-Fields had fentanyl in her system. Their deaths are just of thousands across the country.

Fentanyl, when used illegally, is much stronger than heroin or cocaine, which can lead to overdoses.

“We are proposing the following three steps that Connecticut must take to address this issue increase penalties for fentanyl illicit, fentanyl second, put Narcan in schools, and finally, invest in awareness and safety,” State Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said.

Republicans will formally propose this when the legislative session begins next week.

News 8 was told that Kelly was shown our special segment on fentanyl that aired this past Sunday on This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House.