Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, the state picked the first group of businesses that will grow recreational pot in Connecticut. On Thursday, the first sellers were selected.

The state’s Social Equity Council confirmed five social equity applicants who will get retail pot licenses.

Social equity applications are considered first under Connecticut law to let communities who were hurt most by the war on drugs reap the first economic benefits.

The first retail pot stores in Connecticut should be open by the end of the year.

