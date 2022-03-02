MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday marked the seventh day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As fighting intensifies, a Connecticut software company is hearing firsthand accounts from its employees in Ukraine.

“You can’t listen to gunfire, you can’t listen to bombs, you can’t hear about those things and not be scared. That is included in every message we get, ‘we are scared, we are okay,'” said Tonya Riney, COO of IntelliBoard.

IntelliBoard is a software company that developed an advanced reporting and analytics platform. They serve more than 600 institutions around the world.

“We feel that we are contributing to education and the success of education and the access of education and improvement of it. So it feels good when you get up in the morning to do what it is that you’re doing,” Riney said.

They have more than 60 employees waking up each day in a war-torn Ukraine but they’re still working through it.

“They just need some kind of normalcy. They do the job because they need something else to focus on,” Riney said.

It has also been a struggle for their few employees in Russia, dealing with the fallout of the country’s spiraling economy.

“Those employees along with probably the majority of Russia are economically destroyed. Unfortunately, those are the people who are suffering, not necessarily the government, not the oligarchy,” Riney said.

IntelliBoard CEO Anatoliy Kochnev lives in Monroe, Connecticut and has family in both Ukraine and Russia. He shared the following statement:

“Our Ukrainian employees continue to have jobs at IntelliBoard. They work those jobs when they are able, at their own discretion. We are in contact with everyone daily. When their needs shift, as a company, we shift with them.”

IntelliBoard was one of 42 Connecticut businesses recognized in the annual Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. They really took off during the pandemic when institutions changed gears, operating remotely. They earned more than $5 million in sales last year.