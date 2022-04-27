HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s 12 community college campuses now have a new president.

On Wednesday, the Board of Regents for Higher Education appointed Doctor John Maduko to the post.

Governor Ned Lamont, who was in attendance, said that he is “committed to developing a skilled workforce producing capable and driven graduates who will make substantial contributions to Connecticut industry and local communities.”

“This is an opportunity for every single person, whatever their age, whatever their background, life them up, give them the training they need,” Gov. Lamont said. “Put them on the escalator of life. Make sure we have them and the job is waiting for them.”

Maduko is a medical doctor who currently serves as vice president of academic and student affairs for the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System.

Maduko will start work with Connecticut’s community colleges on June 3.