Conn. (WTNH) — Several state parks across the state closed Memorial Day afternoon after reaching max capacity.
According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the following parks are closed to new visitors for the day:
Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union
Burr Pond State Park — Torrington
Gardner Lake State Park — Salem
Harkness Memorial State Park — Waterford
Millers Pond State Park — Haddam
Mount Tom State Park — Litchfield
Kent Falls State Park — Kent
Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) — Chester
Sleeping Giant State Park — Hamden
Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield
Wadsworth Falls State Park — Middletown
