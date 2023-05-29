Conn. (WTNH) — Several state parks across the state closed Memorial Day afternoon after reaching max capacity.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the following parks are closed to new visitors for the day:

Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union

Burr Pond State Park — Torrington

Gardner Lake State Park — Salem

Harkness Memorial State Park — Waterford

Millers Pond State Park — Haddam

Mount Tom State Park — Litchfield

Kent Falls State Park — Kent

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) — Chester

Sleeping Giant State Park — Hamden

Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park — Middletown

