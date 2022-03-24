HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state expanded its police force Thursday, recognizing a 53-member training class during a graduation ceremony.

Following 28 weeks and 1,400 hours of training, the ceremony for the 131st Training Troop took place at the William A. O’Neill State Armory. The trainees received were presented with badges and affirmed the oath to become troopers at one of the 11 state police troops located throughout Connecticut.

The graduating class includes 38 men and 15 women. State police said the youngest member of the class is 21 years old and the oldest is 47 years old.

James Rovella, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, addressed the graduates.

“Do you think it’s average that we started virtually, moved to commuter to residential, back to commuter, and back residential in unheralded times?” Rovella said. “Do you think it’s average they make decisions in split seconds? Do you think it’s average that we hold them to a standard way up here?”

Earlier this month, eight recruits were fired after an internal investigation found that they cheated and plagiarised, then lied to cover it up.

Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials were among the ceremony’s attendees.