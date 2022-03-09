STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) — Connecticut State Police paid their respects to a Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in the line of duty.

Twenty state troopers left Troop C in Tolland Wednesday morning to attend the funeral for Tamar Bucci at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Revere.

Bucci, 34, was killed late Thursday after a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north in Stoneham. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead.

“It shows that continued support and recognition that this is not an easy job and this is something that even if you lose our loved one, you still have that support from the rest of your law enforcement family,” Connecticut State Police Sgt. Dawn Pagan said.

Bucci is the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty.

She became a trooper during a graduation ceremony at Gillette Stadium in May 2020.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with police, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.