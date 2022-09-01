Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are reminding drivers of important safety protocols ahead of the anticipated busy Labor Day weekend traffic.

Troopers from each of the agency’s 11 troops will conduct roving DUI patrols from 12 a.m. on Friday, September 2 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 5. Additionally, troopers will be on the waterways patrolling on state police watercraft, as people are expected to flock to rivers and lakes amid summer cookouts and beach outings.

Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer for CSP, said that police expect traffic to be heavy during the three-day holiday weekend as the weather forecast “looks perfect for gathering with family and friends.”

“Drivers are asked to remember that arriving safely should be their number one priority,” Colonel Mellekas said. “Because of expected traffic, we ask that all drivers plan for plenty of time to reach their destination. Expect road delays, proceed with caution, and remember that obeying traffic rules is everyone’s responsibility.”

CSP reminds drivers to always plan a designated driver if planning to drink alcohol, always obey the Move Over Law, adhere to the speed limit, remain buckled at all times, and put down cell phones to concentrate on the road.

In 2021, state police responded to over 6,000 calls for service during Labor Day Weekend. This included 406 accidents, 41 DUI arrests, and three fatalities — an increase from the previous year.