Conn. superintendents weigh in after Lamont recommends ending school mask mandate this month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If Governor Ned Lamont’s plan to end the statewide school mask mandate goes forward, it will be up to superintendents and mayors to decide what is best for their school district.

“I think everyone wants to know yesterday what districts are going to do, but the reality is, we’ve been thoughtful all along with what we’re doing,” said Steven Madancy, Superintendent of Southington Public Schools.

Superintendents News 8 spoke with on Tuesday said several factors go into making that decision.

“I want to connect with my local health director,” Madancy said. “We want to review metrics like our vaccination rates, prevalence rates. I want to wait on the guidance we should be getting.”

While many school districts have not made the call yet, some have.

“I currently have an executive order that covers public spaces and requires masks,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “In this executive order, once the governor’s order is rescinded, it will cover New Haven Public Schools as well. So, for our teachers, paraprofessionals, staff, and students in the schools, we’re going to stay the course.”

In Cheshire, the superintendent announced masks will be optional if certain criteria are met these next few weeks. It will all come down to the town’s case, vaccination, and positivity rates.

“We’re tracking that data each week to see where we stand relative to the metrics,” said Dr. Jeff Solan, Superintendent of Cheshire Public Schools. “Right now, if we were to implement it tomorrow, unfortunately, everyone would still be in masks. But how things are trending, it looks like there’s a good probability we’ll be mask optional come March 1.”

Throughout the pandemic, the state has faced immense pressure from parents who said unmasking kids is long overdue. Parents spoke during a virtual legislative hearing on Tuesday, urging lawmakers to hear their pleas.

“We’ve done it your way long enough,” said Elizabeth Paterson, a parent who spoke. “You’ve taken away our rights as parents long enough. It’s time to please let go of your control.”

But for families like the Yeoh family of Fairfield, getting rid of masks can be devastating. Their son, Mitchell, was diagnosed with cancer and had three organ transplants. His brother, Mason, has been learning remotely in the hopes of keeping them safe. A return to school will not be possible now if there are no masks in the classroom.

“This decision affects more people than you know,” said Lezah Yeoh of Fairfield. “There are a lot of families like ours out there, and we would love to go out without worrying about losing our loved ones.”

Superintendents in districts statewide said we should expect to learn more in the days to come.