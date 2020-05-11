Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group to discuss school reopening questions amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont’s Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group will meet on Monday to discuss questions surrounding reopening schools.

Last week, Governor Lamont announced school buildings will remain closed through the end of the school year. They’re calling Monday’s meeting an Education Roundtable because it’s meant to address education from daycare to higher education and everything in between.

While we learned last week that K-12 school buildings will remain closed this school year. There are so many questions about how the summer and fall will look like. The goal of Monday’s meeting is to take on a host of questions about the next school year.

Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut’s State College and University System will moderate the panel. We’ll also hear from leaders in education and public health officials. The group will provide recommendations to the governor for the next steps the state should take.

All of this will get underway at 11 am. Members of the public can send in questions ahead of time via email to reopen@ct.gov.