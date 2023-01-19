Conn. (WTNH) — Delays are worse than driving, Connecticut residents concluded in a new survey.

The survey, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, asked 3,000 Connecticut residents a hypothetical question: How far would you be prepared to drive to your chosen destination, rather than fly for an hour?

Results showed that travelers would opt to drive for eight hours and eight minutes on average rather than take a one-hour flight.

This determination follows the thousands of flights that were delayed or cancelled across the U.S. last week. Travelers were warned to expect even more problems, as even a breakdown at a smaller airport could have a domino effect across the country.

The survey found that travelers’ frustration sits at an 8 out of 10 ranking, with over half of surveyors willing to pay premium for flight tickets if it guaranteed there would be no delays. Almost half of travelers said they put off air travel until the current disruptions are sorted, and 74% of respondents said they’re more likely to take a road-trip this summer, rather than the skies.

“The current flight disruptions will likely continue through the rest of the year, so it might be wise to consider planning your trip by car instead of air,” FamilyDestinationsGuide.com Editor-in-Chief Rose Ackerman said. “While flying might be faster in theory, the freedom and flexibility of hitting the open road in a car can allow for a more personal and memorable travel experience.”