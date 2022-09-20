WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The past few days of trial have seen an attorney for Alex Jones’ company on the stand. But at some point this week, Alex Jones is expected to testify.

What that attorney has been talking about, and what this trial is really about at its core, is how much money Jones and his company made while telling lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting.

On Friday, one of the attorneys representing the Sandy Hook families showed the six-person jury a chart of all the times Jones talked about the shooting. It was a long list. That included Jones going frame by frame through news footage saying it was all staged by the government and the media in a hoax designed to take away Americans’ guns.

Jones has already been found liable for telling those lies again and again on his Infowars show.

His followers harassed and threatened the families of victims, and anyone else who was there that day. The question now is how much money Jones made by doing that, how much he still has, and how much of that will he have to pay to the eight victims’ families and one law enforcement officer who brought this suit.

The attorney for Jones’ company has not exactly been a font of knowledge about Free Speech Systems. On Friday, she said it was tough to get information from the people who work there.

We also know from Jones’ previous trial in Texas that it can also be hard to get a straight answer from Jones himself. It’s unclear when Jones will take the stand, but it is expected that he will testify this week.