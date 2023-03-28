WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Will the witch trial victims in Connecticut be exonerated?

Now, they’re one step closer.

A bill is currently up for debate: HJ 34, “A Resolution Concerning Certain Witchcraft Convictions in Colonial Connecticut.”

Earlier this month, Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project shared stories of the innocent witch trial victims of the 17th Connecticut Colony during a resolution hearing, urging the state to acknowledge the victims’ innocence. CWTEP pointed at the 34 Connecticut residents who were convicted of witchcraft — 11 of which were executed.

On Monday, the Joint Committee on Judiciary voted “yes” to the resolution. Now, the next step in the process is for the House and Senate to put the bill on their calendars for a vote.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and the bill co-sponsor Rep. Jane Garibay will moderate a panel discussion on Wednesday. Sen. Saud Anwar, who is also co-sponsoring the bill, will speak on the panel alongside author and historian Katherine Hermes, student and advocate Catherine Carmon, and CWTEP co-founder Beth Caruso.

The panel is set to take place at the Connecticut Old State House in Hartford at 1 p.m.

While 34 people were convicted of witchcraft, CWTEP would also like the state of Connecticut to formally apologize to the descendants of those indicted, convicted, and executed for witchcraft.