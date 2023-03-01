Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been over 300 years since 34 men and women were accused of witchcraft in Connecticut. Now, they may have the chance to be exonerated.

While the history of witchcraft in Connecticut was difficult to track due to lack of documentation, they were known as the first large-scale witch trials in the American colonies, predating the infamous Salem Witch Trials by nearly 30 years.

The Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project shared stories of the innocent witch trial victims of the 17th c Connecticut Colony during a resolution hearing on Wednesday. The members of the CWTEP urged the state of Connecticut to acknowledge the victims’ innocence.

According to court documents, CWTEP said legal procedures were “radically different” in the 17th century, and many of the practices in court would no longer meet modern standards of proof today. Additionally, misogyny played a large role in the trials and denied defendants their rights and dignity, CWTEP noted, which combined with panic and superstition, led to suffering of those accused.

CWTEP is asking the state to proclaim the innocence of those sentenced to death.

The following 11 Connecticut residents were executed for witchcraft in the following years:

Alice Young (1647)

Mary Johnson (1648)

Joan Carrington (1651)

John Carrington (1651)

Goodwife Bassett (1651)

Goodwife Knapp (1653)

Lydia Gilbert (1654)

Mary Sanford (1662)

Nathaniel Greensmith (1663)

Rebecca Greensmith (1663)

Mary Barnes (1663)

In addition, CWTEP urged legislators to exonerate anyone who was indicted, forced to flee the state, banished, or even acquitted – but had their lives and reputations destroyed – to be in good standing in Connecticut.

While not convicted, the following suffered after their indictments in each corresponding year:

Goodwife Bailey (1655)

Nicholas Bailey (1655)

Elizabeth Godman (1655)

Elizabeth Garlick (1658)

Unknown person in Saybrook (1659)

Margaret Jennings (1661)

Nicholas Jennings (1661)

Judith Varlet (1662)

Andrew Sanford (1662)

William Ayers (1662)

Judith Ayers (1662)

James Wakely (1662)

Katherine Harrison (1668, 1669)

William Graves (1667)

Elizabeth Clawson (1692)

Hugh Crosia (1692)

Mercy Disborough (1692)

Mary Harvey (1692)

Hannah Harvey (1692)

Mary Staples (1692)

Winifred Benham (1697)

Winifred Benham Jr. (1697)

Elizabeth Seager (convicted and reprieved in 1665)

Although 34 people were convicted of witchcraft, the trauma did not end there; families were forced to live with shame for hundreds of years. CWTEP would like the state of Connecticut to also formally apologize to the descendants of all those who were indicted, convicted, and executed for witchcraft.

Chief Attorney Sandra Norman-Eady and Librarian Jennifer Bernier of the Connecticut General Assembly said that while historians can not say with absolute certainty what gave rise to the witch trials in Connecticut, many believe the primary cause was simply fear. Colonists needed something – or someone – to explain hardships like floods and epidemical sickness, and Satan was a prime suspect.

Witchcraft, defined as a crime of “conjuration” and “dealing with evil and wicked spirits,” has transformed in modern society. The Wicca modern pagan syncretic religion, which grew in the ’50s, delves into self-help, healing, and divination.