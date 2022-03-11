BERLIN, Conn. (WNTH) — Millions of Ukrainians have fled since the start of the Russian invasion, seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Half a world away, two women in Connecticut decided they wanted to do their part to help their homeland.

At her apartment in Warsaw, Poland, Anna Kobylarz is providing housing to a family from Ukraine. Once the war started, she traveled from her home in Berlin, Connecticut, to her homeland of Poland.

“I happened to be next to them, and I started talking to them. ‘If you need help, you can stay in my apartment,'” Kobylarz said.

The family left Ukraine and took only what they could.

“Everyone is running with the small bags,” Kobylarz. “The line to cross the border, the line is miles of waiting. That’s how many refugees are coming across the Polish border.”

Joining her in these humanitarian efforts is her friend from Connecticut, Dr. Izabela Marczak. She moved from Poland to the United States one year ago and now lives in New Britain.

“This is what we’re doing,” Marczak said. “We’re trying to help these people.”

Together, they traveled to see a young girl who has a rare type of childhood cancer. She and her mother fled from Ukraine to Poland, but she can no longer access the medication she needs. Marczak and Kobylarz are stepping in before the lifesaving drug runs out.

“There is not only Polina but there are so many children that need help,” Marczak said. “The shortage of medications in hospitals. We are in contact with different hospitals in Kyiv, and they’re sending us a list of medications they need.”

Their efforts on the ground will only continue thanks to the support of organizations, such as the Polish American Foundation of Connecticut.

“I hope that soon, it will be better, and the situation will be better,” Marczak said. “Only praying left for us for better days now.”

There are many efforts underway in Connecticut to help the people of Ukraine, including ongoing collection drives and fundraising events.

This weekend, New Britain’s Polish community has two events planned: a fundraising disco with local artists on Saturday and a charity concert on Sunday. They’re also in need of volunteers to help organize donations being stored and sorted through at 112 Grove St. Volunteers are needed: