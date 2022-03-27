Conn. (WTNH) — Wood-n-Tap locations across the state are raising funds to benefit Ukraine.

The Hartford Restaurant Group’s nine Wood-n-Tap restaurants in Connecticut teamed up with the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) to feed refugees at the Ukrainian border amid the Russian war. The Washington D.C.-based organization provides free meals to people in humanitarian, climate, or community crisis.

Participating Wood-n-Tap restaurants include locations in Hartford, Enfield, Vernon, Wallingford, Southington, Rocky Hill, Newington, and Farmington.

Each restaurant will collect $1, $3, and $5 donations through May 2, which will be forwarded to WCK. Those who donate will have their names posted on a donor wall at each location.

Additionally, the Hartford Restaurant Group will match the total amount of donations – up to $5,000.

“We stand in support of the people of the Ukraine and World Central Kitchen as it steps up to feed these people, HRG co-founder and co-owner Phil Barnett said in a statement. “We hope our guests will help support this cause, and ultimately provide something so basic to life, food.”

Barnett explained that in the food business, they “understand the importance of a meal, especially to those in need.”

“We want to help and this seemed the best and most suitable way for us to assist WCK and Ukraine during this time,” Barnett said. “Please help us help them.”