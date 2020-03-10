ConnectiCare to waive costs of COVID-19 tests for customers

(WTNH) — ConnectiCare is making it more affordable for their customers to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The local health insurance company announced Tuesday that they will be waiving co-pays and cost-sharing for customers testing for coronavirus, as long as they qualify under CDC testing guidelines.

It’s to encourage their customers to visit the doctor if they feel sick or are concerned about coronavirus without having to worry about the financial costs.

Members will also be covered for 90-day supplies of many prescription drugs.

While group classes are temporarily suspended at ConnectiCare centers, the centers will remain open for individuals seeking assistance.

Find out more at ConnectiCare’s website.