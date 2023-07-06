HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —Pop-culture enthusiasts: Delve into comics, meet voice actors, shop various vendors, and cosplay among friends at this year’s 20th edition of ConnectiCon.

ConnectiCon, dubbed Connecticut’s longest-running pop-culture convention, is a place to celebrate anime, science fiction, comic books, and card games. The 2023 edition of the event is set to take place from July 20 through 23 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

So, what can eventgoers expect this year?

Over 30 celebrity guests will be present, including author and game designer Rick Heinz, video game voice actor of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Series, and writer/illustrator Tim Buckley. AmaLee (“My Dress-Up Darling,” “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War”), Mela Lee (“Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”), and Anairis Quinones (“Horimiya,” “Record of Ragnarok”) are among more than 30 voice actors that are set to appear at the event.

Several round-tables, games, panels, and role plays will take place throughout the night, as well as scheduled group photo shoots for specific cosplays.

Aside from the gameplay and costumes, ConnectiCon will be filled with vendors — ranging from anime collectibles and trading card businesses to Asian snacks and apothecary shops. A slew of artists will also have their work on display in the “Artists Colony.”

Find multi-day and single day memberships to this year’s ConnectiCon here.