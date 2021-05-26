Connecticut 2021 Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge launching Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention young bookworms! The State of Connecticut is launching the 2021 Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge Wednesday.

On Zoom Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont, along with Connecticut Acting Commissioner of Education Charlene Russell-Tucker and Connecticut State Librarian Deborah Schander, will announce the launch and recognize the winning schools from last year’s program.

Grab a hard copy or use a digital device to access eGo, which is offered at many local public libraries.

Kids can keep track of their completed reads by printing out the reading challenge log.

Since 2015, the annual statewide program has encouraged students to read books while school is out for summer.