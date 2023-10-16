HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Crime Analysis Unit released the state’s annual crime statistics report for 2022 on Monday, showing a decrease in violent and property crimes from the previous year.

It also showed a 4% decrease in overall crime from 2021 to 2022.

The report, which has been done for 45 years, is Connecticut’s most comprehensive source of crime-related data.

“This report demonstrates that Connecticut continues to be one of the safest states in the country, with violent and property crimes down from the previous year and below or trending toward pre-pandemic levels,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a written announcement. “Any instance of crime in our state is unacceptable, and we will continue to improve our public safety record by prioritizing smart on crime policies, gun safety, and support for our most vulnerable residents.”

Increases in crime from 2021 to 2022:

Arson is up 8.3%, from 169 offenses in 2021 to 183 in 2022

Fraud reports are up 36.7%, from 8,700 offenses in 2021 to 11,890 in 2022

Weapons law violations are up 19.1%, from 3,256 offenses in 2021 to 3,877 in 2022

93 bias-motivated offenses were reported to police in 2022, an increase of 28.7% from 2021

Decreases in violent crime:

There has been a 13% reduction in violent crime from 2021 to 2022, including a 13% reduction in homicides and an 18% reduction in robberies

Murder is down 13.9%, with 158 cases reported in 2021 to 136 in 2022

Rape reports are down 19.3%, with 820 cases reported in 2021 to 662 reported in 2022

Aggravated assault is down 8.3%, with 3,307 cases reported in 2021 and 3,031 in 2022

Decreases in property crime:

Larceny is down .3%, with 42,580 cases in 2021 and 42,423 in 2022

Motor vehicle theft is down 8.5%, with 7,765 cases in 2021 and 7,103 in 2022

Burglary is down 16%, with 5,623 cases reported in 2021 to 4,726 cases in 2022

Property crimes are down 3%

In the past decade:

Crime has fallen 26%, which includes a 41% reduction in violent crime and a 23% reduction in property crime.

Public safety initiatives in Connecticut:

The Connecticut State Police Training Academy has graduated 376 troopers in the past five years, and 32 new troopers are expected to graduate by January 2024.

The report states that bipartisan legislation enacted in 2023 targets further reductions in violent crime and gun violence by closing loopholes in existing gun safety laws, banning open carry and cracking down on ghost gun and bulk purchases of guns.

The state also provided $7.8 million to support grants to community violence intervention and $12 million in bond authorization for commutes and non-profits to complete capital projects.

Connecticut also added $33.2 million to fill the gap in the federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance funding.

You can read the full report below: