NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Air quality levels in Connecticut reached unhealthy levels on Tuesday — with the forecast not expected to improve going into Wednesday.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection expected the air to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the northwest region of the state on Tuesday, with those low levels extending statewide Wednesday morning.

“Sensitive groups” include children, seniors, people with heart or lung diseases, and asthma. People in those groups should avoid strenuous exercise outdoors, while even those outside of a sensitive group are asked to not spend too much time outdoors.

“In Connecticut, during periods of poor air quality, we have seen more children over the age of 5 visiting the emergency department for asthma-related symptoms,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said in a written announcement. “Staying indoors is the best way to reduce exposure.”

DEEP said that Canadian wildfires are to blame for the poor air quality.