HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s attorney general is suing three wholesalers and four retailers for allegedly selling illegal cannabis products.

“Despite our efforts to work with them — because they’re Connecticut-based businesses — and have a dialogue and conversation with them, despite our efforts, they still refused to comply,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.

He’s suing Shark Wholesale Corp. in Bridgeport, Star Enterprise 74 in New Britain, RZ Smoke in Suffield, Greenleaf Farms in New London, Smoker’s Corner in Norwich, Anesthesia Convenience & Smoke in New Haven and Planet Zaza in East Haven.

The products contain six times the amount an adult can legally have, according to Tong. Many of the items look similar to products marketed to children.

“We are trying to keep cannabis products, especially illicit, untested dangerous cannabis products out of the hands of children. And so, I’ve said it many times, I’ll underscore it again. Just because we have an adult-use cannabis market doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want,” Tong said.

Each violation could come with a $5,000 fine.

News 8 has reached out to the businesses for comment.