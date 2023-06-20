HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has joined 15 state attorneys general to call on Target to take action — and call the police in some instances — against threats and harassment surrounding the company’s Pride Month merchandise.

“Target’s Pride merchandise was a public show of support for the LGBTQIA+ community during a time of escalating hate and discrimination,” Tong said in a written announcement. “The threats and intimidation surrounding those products were despicable. Attorneys general across the country stand ready to protect the civil rights of Target’s employees, customers, and the LGBTQIA+ community against this hateful bullying.”

Citing concerns for customer and employee safety, Target removed some Pride-related items from stores earlier this month following social media videos showing people harassing employees and damaging the items.

“Target’s decision to respond to bullying, intimidation, and destruction in their stores by pulling some Pride merchandise, even if motivated by a desire to protect workers, sends the wrong message: that those who engage in hateful and disruptive conduct can cause large corporations to succumb to bullying, and that bullies have the power to determine whether LGBTQIA+ consumers will feel comfortable in Target stores—or anywhere in society,” the letter reads.

The four-page letter states that “Target has been the victim of potentially criminal acts,” and encourages the chain to “reach out to responsible authorities.”

“We stand ready to help address anti-LGBTQIA+ threats and harassment in Target stores,” the letter reads.