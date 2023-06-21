HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong took some time Wednesday to tout the state’s new law on online privacy.

The Connecticut Data Privacy Act, signed into law last month, implements privacy standards and gives people certain rights over their own data. Connecticut is among the first states to pass similar legislation.

Tong said that while people can make the decision not to use other businesses out of protest, there’s not always a choice with online platforms.

“The Google machine is a constant fixture in our life,” he said.