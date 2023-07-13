HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong announced the state of Connecticut has filed a lawsuit against Stone Academy, Paier College of Art and their owner, Joseph Bierbaum, alleging numerous violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act following the abrupt closure is three campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven in February, leaving more than 800 students in the dark.

“Stone Academy promised hands-on training from industry leaders, and an education that would position students to become Licensed Practical Nurses in less than two years,” Tong said. “These were lies. This is textbook consumer deception—our evidence is unassailable, and we will get justice for Stone’s students.”

Watch Tong’s remarks in the video player above.

The state is seeking civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation, which state officials said will likely total millions of dollars, and restitution for students.

Tong requests the court to attach multiple millions of dollars of Stone’s and Bierbaum’s assets amid litigation, preventing the defendants from offloading or shifting resources.

Stone Academy abruptly closed its three campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven in February, leaving more than 800 students in the dark.

The three Stone Academy locations had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, “invalid” clinical experience opportunities, and didn’t adequately record student attendance, according to a letter released Feb. 14 from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

In February, Tong vowed to investigate the school. He demanded detailed information from StoneI Academy, including what tuition was paid. He then sought a second order against the school.

This story will be updated.