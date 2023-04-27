HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong issued a reminder Thursday warning senior citizens about scams.

Tong said that scammers target the elderly because they’re the most vulnerable and have more money than younger generations.

One sign that something is a scam is if seniors are asked to send money via gift cards.

Tong said that “no legitimate government” will ask for gift cards.

If you’re worried if something may be a scam, call the Elder Justice Hotline at (860) 808-5555.