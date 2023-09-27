NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Screenwriters and producers are going back to work after the Hollywood Writers Union reached a “tentative” deal with studios Tuesday night.

The Writers Guild of America strike lasted for 146 days, during which union members were pushing for better pay and protection from artificial intelligence.

Now that a tentative deal has been reached, some Connecticut-based writers and producers said they feel relieved.

Jessika Borsiczky, a writer, director and member of the Writers Guild from Weston, spoke to News 8 about her relief. She’s written for television shows including “House of Lies” and the hit mini-series “The Thing About Pam.”

“To have such a strong deal in place – it was like Christmas day,” Borsiczky said. “It was such a relief, and it was also really nice to feel like these last 5 months, the struggle that so many people have gone through was worth it.”

Some Connecticut-based producers like Jonathan Black with Chair 10 Productions in Newtown said that the deal is an important milestone for writers.

“It is necessary because of the changing landscape in the industry,” Black said. “Everything is changing, between the streaming, between the way people watch television now, film everything. I think it is important for the industry as a whole to embrace the fact that changes are needed.”

While writers are returning, it’s a different story for actors. Many hope that the writer’s win will lay the groundwork for studios to move quickly and reach a deal with SAG-AFTRA. Those members have been on strike since July.