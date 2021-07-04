Connecticut born man wins 3rd place at Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut born man is making his home state proud this 4th of July weekend.

Nick Wehry was a competitive body builder for about 10 years but now, he’s making a name for himself in the world of competitive eating.

He told News 8, it all started when friends dared him to take part in a food eating contest in Ansonia and he won. Now, he placed third at today’s Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest.

Nick Wehry 3rd place champ said, “I’ll set it up mainly just like a scrimmage and I’ll cook as many hotdogs as I can, maybe 55, plate them 5 to a plate, get my drink mix ready put 10 minute son the clock, and then just go to work. You do that bi-weekly leading up to the contest. Things get really unpleasant.”

He said his fiance is the number one ranked food eater in the world. They’re expecting their first child.