Connecticut bracing for the first snowstorm of the season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many people around Connecticut were back at the grocery store just two days after Thanksgiving stockpiling extra food at home ahead of the winter’s first snowstorm that’s on the way.

News8 also found plenty of people at the pumps, like Charles Rock of East Haven. Rock was there not for his car, but to make sure he had extra fuel for his snowblower.

“I think it might be bad later on,” Rock said. “Monday or so.”

Across from Rock at another pump, Juanita Parris was already bundled up in a hat and scarf.

“Well, it’s that time of the year so we should all be prepared for it,” Parris said.

Early in the day, there were lines of people inside Goody’s Hardware in East Haven.

“Little rain, little sleet — people are getting panicky with the ice now,” said David Katz, owner of Goody’s Hardware. “A lot of shovels, snowblowers for Black Friday.”

At Personal Touch Car Wash in New Haven, a bunch of people came in to be sure their cars were prepared for the storm.

“Today’s been very hectic,” said Brianna Miller of Personal Touch Car Wash. “We’ve had thousands of customers coming through ready to winterize their vehicles, from car washing to waxing to making sure they have their tires balanced and rotated.”

Speaking of cars, the number of them on the road at the end of the busy Thanksgiving weekend is a concern for officials in New Haven, who are constantly monitoring the forecast.

“Having a lot of people on the road makes it more difficult to put product down and also to plow so we’ll just ask people to understand that plow trucks will be on the road, give the courtesy to those individuals because they’re gonna get the roads as safe as they can,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven’s Director of Emergency Operations.

Fontana says by 11am or noon Sunday, New Haven will have a full compliment of 30 city trucks plus additional contractors out and about.

A spokesman for the Connecticut DOT tells News8 because of the anticipated traffic volume on Sunday, DOT crews have already done what they call their “Pre-treatment Protocol” on Connecticut highways and bridges.

“So, all of the difficult spots — bridge surfaces, hills, valleys, areas that we refer to as micro-climates, which are a little trickier to deal with, we like to get out there and pre-treat those in advance of a storm,” said Kevin Nursick.

A spokesman for Governor Lamont tells News8 state emergency officials will hold a conference call early Sunday morning to determine if they should open the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Hartford.

Keep up with the latest weather information with Storm Team 8 here on wtnh.com.