HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) held its annual meeting on Wednesday at the Hartford Marriott Downtown.

Business leaders discussed their plans for the future after the pandemic.



“We are coming back stronger, you can tell by the turnout tonight, you know Hartford is starting to buzz as well,” said Chris DiPentima, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.



The CBIA said that part of the growth the state has seen is due to the 57,000 people who moved to Connecticut after the pandemic.



“We haven’t seen population numbers like that in a long time, from 2008 until 2018, we couldn’t get people to move to Connecticut, we have a lot of energy and tell wins behind us, the state’s fiscal house has never been stronger and I think there is a lot going for Connecticut,” DiPentima said.

Gov. Ned Lamont also spoke at the event.



“This is a place you wanna be, we can do better, but we are having the biggest tax cut in the history of the state take place in about six weeks,” Lamont said.



While the future is bright and the numbers are up, the supply chain in Connecticut and across the country is still a problem.



“So we are still struggling a little bit with getting parts in for our aircraft, to make sure we deliver on time for our customers, but we are going to recover,” Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo said.