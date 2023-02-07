FILE – The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents have taxes on their brain as President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address looms, according to data from Google Trends.

Within the last week, taxes were the most-searched issue from people within the state in the last week, with an interest score of 60 out of 100. Following is wages at 12, Russia and social security at seven each, and then voting at five.

Nationwide, taxes were the most-searched issue within the last week.

When it comes to questions about the address, Americans have alcohol on the brain. The top trending search for the speech was “state of the union drinking game,” followed by questions about when the State of the Union starts, and how to watch the address.

Overall, Connecticut was the 13th most interested state in the address, according to Google Trends.

The speech will be aired on News 8 and will stream online at 9 p.m. Tuesday.