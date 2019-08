(WTNH)– It is National Farmers’ Market Week and there are plenty of places around the state to enjoy one!

Connecticut is celebrating all of its nearly 300 farmers who are certified to sell their locally-grown products.

There are about 110 farmers’ markets in the state and there is even a few you can check out this week!

For the full list of Connecticut’s farmers’ markets, click here.

We want to see your Farmer’s Market Week finds! Share them with us here or below.