HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday is National K9 Veterans Day! A day to honor working dogs for their service and sacrifice.

The Connecticut Army National Guard gave a special shoutout to their own service dogs within the 928th Military Working Dog Detachment. The full-time unit is manned 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

It is the only working dog unit in the United States that is part of the Army Guard Reserves.