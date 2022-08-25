HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services began issuing child tax rebate checks to qualified families this week, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said Thursday.

Eligible families had to apply by July 31 to receive $250 per child, up to $750 per family. Connecticut residents who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may have been eligible.

The state agency said that most rebates for 189,374 families on behalf of 317,044 children would be mailed by Aug. 26, and recipients should receive them over the next several days.

The Department of Revenue Services is still reviewing an additional 32,808 applications due to incomplete applications or issues regarding eligibility. Rebates approved in that group should be issued by early September, Lamont’s office said.