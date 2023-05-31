HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Childcare workers will receive an extra $1,700 from the state — a bonus that employees said will go a long way.

“The wages are something you can bring home, but it’s not sustainable for one person,” said Alexandria Simpson, a teacher at a preschool and child care center in Bloomfield. “You would definitely need to be in a two-person or two-income family.”

The bonuses are part of an effort to retain and support the critical workforce, with a second round of funds expected soon.

More than 20,000 workers will receive the $1,700 bonus, which is part of a $55 million state grant.