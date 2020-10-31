Connecticut Children’s doctor suggests parents think outside of the box for Halloween amid pandemic

(WTNH) — Trick-or-treating is such a big part of Halloween. But this year with the COVID-19 pandemic there are some serious safety concerns. One doctor from Connecticut Children’s Medical Center urges parents to this outside the box this weekend.

Dr. Robert Keder, a pediatrician at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center said, “We really have to be thoughtful and cautious about what we’re looking to get out of Halloween and we can approach it that way.”

Instead of focusing on candy, he recommends creativity and costumes – done safely.

“Kids still need to do it wearing a mask per state ordinance and it can’t just be the Halloween mask it has to be either a paper mask or a two-ply cloth mask that they’re wearing.”

We asked him about not touching Halloween candy for two days to let any virus dry up..

“It’s hard to say minimum of 48 hours but the research reports vary I would really say that if you’re getting focused about how much time and that much you should question where you’re getting the candy from.”

He has Zoom challenges, like giving a child so many minutes to come up with a costume and a creative backdrop, one example, “They’ll come up with a magic word and we’re like here we go I’m on a train and I bring up my little friend and all of a sudden we’re on our way to wizarding school.”

Dr. Keder says get creative with others who are equally safe and if you have to trick or treat plan brief visits to friends or family members.