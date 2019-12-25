Connecticut Children’s Medical Center opens Snowflake Shop

(WTNH) — As most of us celebrate Christmas, we are at home with family or sitting around the tree opening presents. But there are hundreds of families who have children in the hospital fighting cancer or going through surgeries.

Dina Varu is picking out gifts at Connecticut Children’s Snowflake Shop for her daughter, Javette. She had emergency surgery on Christmas Eve to remove a kidney. This holiday season, the family is focused on health, not Christmas.

So for the third year, Connecticut Children’s opened up the Snowflake Shop, where parents can pick out free gifts for their children that will be wrapped and given to them during the holiday. Families donate money or toys to the Snowflake Shop to help those who don’t have time for the holiday.

“I am so grateful because let me tell you it has been a hard year, so to have this, has been really really nice,” Dina Viruet.

“Lots of families have shared with us that it has been really helpful because they weren’t sure how they were going to provide Christmas gifts, holiday gifts, or Hanukkah gifts, or even just items throughout the year for their children to learn to play to grow,” Lauren Smizer.