Connecticut Children’s releasing safety guidance as kids resume popular summer activities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Children are returning to normal activities this summer as the pandemic eases. But, parents and caregivers should be mindful of potential dangers summer brings.

Kids will no experience more time swimming, riding bikes, or playing outside, and that can lead to a higher risk for serious injuries.

Connecticut Children’s will be releasing guidance on water safety, summer camp safety, home safety, lawnmower injuries, and other popular activities Wednesday morning. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will also be present to release the safety guidance.

