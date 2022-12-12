NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Properties that have deteriorated due to businesses closing, devastating fires or owner neglect will see new life as housing and stores under a series of new grants, according to a Monday announcement from Gov. Ned Lamont.

The 41 properties, located in 16 municipalities and covering 86 acres, will receive a collective $24.6 million in state funding. An additional $625 million in private funds is going into the projects, as well.

“Remediation of brownfields is critically important for the health of our environment, and the health of our communities,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said in the announcement. “Ensuring that these sites are properly cleaned up will contribute to safer communities and will open the door to significant economic benefit once remediated. Brownfield locations are also the wise choice for development and growth, as these properties and the surrounding areas have had significant infrastructure investments in water, sewer, transportation, and energy.”

The funding is as follows:

Ansonia

A $990,000 grant for the abatement and remediation of the 2.84-acre former Farrel Corporation building located at 501 East Main St. and 65 Main St. Shaw Growth Venture, Inc. will redevelop the existing buildings by adding about 200 affordable mixed-income residential units, and 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

Brookfield

A $1.2 million grant will remediate contaminated soil and demolish the former dry cleaning business located at 20 Station Road. A three-story affordable mixed-income apartment building will be built by Brookfield Village Station Road, LLC.

Cheshire

A $925,000 grant for remediation and abatement of Building #1 of the 3.02-acre, former Ball and Socket Manufacturing Co., property located at 493 West Main St.

Derby

A $650,000 grant will remediate the 0.73-acre property, located at 67-71 Minerva St,. by Connecticut Brownfield Land Bank, Inc. The developer, Cedar Village Minerva Square, LLC, will demolish the building and build a four-story, 90-unit mixed-income apartment building.

Haddam

A $1.5 million grant will fund the complete remediation of the 4.35-acre former Cutaway Harrow Company manufacturing complex property, located at 300 Saybrook Road. Medical and retail buildings will be built.

Meriden

A $1.49 grant will remediate and abate the 2.19-acre historic Aeolian Company mill complex site at 85 Tremont St. Trinity Financials will build 82 mixed-income housing units at the site.

A second, $2 million grant will fund cleanup and demolition for the site redevelopment of 116 Cook Ave., the former home of the International Silver Company. The property was damaged in a fire earlier this year.

New Britain

WinnDevelopment Company LP has received a $995,000 loan for the abatement of hazardous building materials and to remediate the 200,000 square foot mill structure at 321 Ellis St. The site is the former home to Landers, Fray and Clark. The existing mill will be made into 154 units of workspace and mixed-income housing.

New Haven

A $2 mill grant will fund the remediation and demolition of structures on 13 parcels of land across 7.6 acres at Dixwell Plaza. ConnCORP will build a headquarters for the Connecticut Center for the Arts and Technology, a health care clinic, a daycare facility, 184 units of mixed-income housing, a food hall, grocery store and retail space. Phase 2 will consist of a performing arts center, office buildings and townhomes.

A separate $1.3 million grant will fund remedial excavation activities at the 4.42-acre property at 16 Miller St. Plans West River Housing Company will build 56 mixed-income rental apartments. The space will include a clubhouse community center, meeting space, management offices, a coffee shop, interior parking, playground and a community gazebo.

A third, $985,000 grant will fund investigation and remediation activities at the former New England Linen Supply Company properties, located at 149-169 Derby Ave. The redevelopment by Monarch Apartment Homes will include 67 affordable housing units.

Norwalk

A $2 million grant will remediate a 4.97-acre, city-owned parking lot at 55 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Quarterra (formerly LMC) plans to build approximately 472 affordable mixed-income apartment units, 57,786 square feet of retail space and 25,000 square feet of office space. Plans also include a pedestrian-only alley with restaurants, cafes and shops.

Putnam

A $2 million grant will remediate the former Belding Masonry Mill complex, a 1.85-acre site located at 107 Providence St. Camden Management Partners, Inc., plans to build a mixed-use development with 120 affordable mixed-income residential units and 5,000 square feet of commercial office and recreational space at the site.

Rocky Hill

A $999,000 grant will go towards the remediation and demolition of all structures on the site of the former Ames Corporate Headquarters at 2418 Main St. and One Dividend Road. Rocky Hill Gateway, LLC (Belfonti Companies) plans too build a mixed-use luxury apartment community with up to 213 units and 10,000 square feet of first floor retail.

Stratford

A $973,000 grant will be used to complete the remediation of the 10.5-acre site of the former Contract Plating Company property at 540 Longbrook Ave. Immediate redevelopment plans include installation of a fuel cell on part of the property.

Torrington

A $1.5 million grant will go towards the abatement and demolition of the former Hotchkiss & Sons Saw Mill buildings (3.55-acre site located at 199-237 Water Street and 229-239 Church Street) to prepare the site for redevelopment by Pay Dirt, LLC. Of the five existing buildings at the site, three buildings will be demolished and two will be preserved to remediate and redevelop.

Waterbury

A $2 grant will fund the complete investigation and cleanup of 777 South Main St. and 359 Mill St. Remediation will expand the existing food hub and include the construction of about 50 raised community garden beds, an outdoor kitchen, a beekeeping area, native plant landscaping and a café.

West Hartford

A $998,000 grant for the investigation and remediation of the 0.67-acre property at 900 Farmington Ave. The space is currently a vacant restaurant and an underutilized inn. After remediation, the property will be redeveloped by WHI Camelot, LLC, as a 44-unit affordable, mixed-income, multifamily residential complex.

Windham

A $123,000 grant will remediate the former Knight’s Oil Property at 1248 Main St. Redevelopment plans by Lyman Development Corp., include construction of a new retail building.